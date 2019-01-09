Little wonder its proponent quickly toed the path of wisdom thereafter. Now that the storm is over, all eyes must be on the ball.

John-Paul Okeke

The choice of former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, as the vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has been greeted with widespread optimism among Nigerians of various standings. One of the striking features of Obi’s emergence is how it defied political logic and calculations at a time popular permutations considered a south-west VP candidate as one that will best serve the opposition’s quest to reclaim power in 2019.

But as it turned out, the choice of Obi proved not only wise, but from all indications, a masterstroke as millions of Nigerians, irrespective of ethnicity, religion and even political persuasions, have wholeheartedly embraced the choice. This is what obtains when competence, pedigree & governance are accorded primacy over clannishness & politics. Indeed, Atiku acted with the wisdom of Solomon, and his party can go into the next election confident of victory in a free and fair exercise.

But why has Obi’s candidacy generated such wide acceptance? This question is very relevant considering that the Vice President’s position was never known to excite significant public interest, at least in the context of our local politics. If anything, that position has always been perceived, rightly or wrongly, as a mere appendage to the office of the President – as with the Deputy Governor of a State – with the incumbent merely performing a “yes sir” kind of service to the number one.

Against this backdrop, the people’s excitement over Obi’s emergence must have stemmed from something special; and that is very easy to ascertain: Obi’s pedigree speaks of a man with a different approach to leadership and human relations in general. Much has been written and said about how the little politically-known Obi emerged to seek the leadership of Anambra State at the highest level, and which he got (not before he had scaled some formidable obstacles mounted by the forces of old), and of course acquitted himself creditably on the job. Little wonder his exploits as the Governor of Anambra has become a paradigm; a case study in the art of governance, especial- ly in the context of a system steeped in decay. Fully aware of this fact, Nigerians rejoiced on hearing the news of Obi’s emergence.