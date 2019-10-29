Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has been slated to deliver an entrepreneurship lecture to seven graduating students of the Chrisland University, Abeokuta, during its maiden convocation ceremony scheduled to hold on Friday.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Chinedum Babalola, disclosed this yesterday, during a press briefing on the activities lined up to mark the convocation ceremony.

Babalola said Obi, who was the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 general election, would deliver a lecture on the theme: “Creativity, Innovation and Entrepreneurship: A critical intersection for Economic Development in Africa.”

The vice chancellor, who disclosed the seven graduates would be awarded with bachelor degrees and professional certificates in entrepreneurship, said the lecture would further open the graduands’ eyes to opportunities in self-employment.

She said the university had instilled in the students entrepreneurial skills that would turn them into job creators and not job seekers.

Babalola, however, said the university management was proud of the number of graduates having been part of the university’s history.

“We are proud of the seven graduates. They worth more than 7,000 students. For their parents to agree to join a brand new university and now they are graduating, it means well to us,” she said.

She, however, disclosed that the former executive secretary of the National University Commission (NUC), Peter Okebukola, will deliver a convocation lecture themed: “Building a World Class University in Africa – The role of private universities.”