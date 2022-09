From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Labour Party’s (LP) Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, on Monday, unveiled portal and free membership cards for those who want to join or support the party, stating that people must not borrow to contest elections in the country.

Obi spoke at the party’s ongoing leadership retreat in Abuja.

The presidential candidate, while unveiling the items said: “We are building a party where people do not have to borrow money to contest”