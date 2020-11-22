The vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on the government to partner with the church and other progressive organizations in driving forward human development in the society.

Obi made this call while addressing journalists at Nsukka during the dedication of St Theresa’s Cathedral, Nsukka. He commended the Bishop of Nsukka Catholic Diocese, Most Rev Godfrey Onah, the clergy and lay faithful of Nsukka Diocese for achieving what he described as a great feat.

Obi called on the government to advance the cause of humanity and societal development by partnering with all societies of goodwill, especially the church. He explained that the church had been known to contribute greatly to human development , adding a partnership with the church would be more beneficial to the society.

Recalling his days as the governor of Anambra State, Obi said that the bulk of his achievements in the state were as a result of his partnership with the church.

“For example, in 2010, we returned schools to the church and since then, the educational records of the school changed for the better. Our students started excelling, even on the global stage.

“When you talk about the health service delivery in Anambra, the hospitals performing well are the ones managed by the church. So there is no denying the fact that the church is a strong support system for societal development,” Obi stated.