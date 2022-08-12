Former governor of Anambra State and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the election scheduled for 2023, Peter Obi, has paid visit to a former presidential aspirant of the African Democratic Congress, Kingsley Moghalu, at his Abuja residence.

Peter Obi disclosed in a tweets on Friday on his verified twitter handle @peterobi, saying, “Yesterday, I spent some valuable time with my brother and friend

@Moghalukingsley and his lovely family. During my visit to him, we discussed some issues that are germane to national interest and nation building. His views, as always, were lucid, concrete and constructive

“We have collaborated in the past on issues related to governance, and I look forward to our unfettered collaboration in the weeks and months ahead.”

Similarly, the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria Kingsley Moghalu, also tweeted that, “His Excellency @PeterObi paid me a visit yesterday morning at my residence in Abuja. I was very glad to receive him. We discussed the state of the nation and his aspiration to lead our country from 2023. I have always enjoyed a warm fraternal relationship with “Okwute”. We collaborated closely when he was Governor of @AnambraStateGov and I, also an Anambra indigene, was Deputy Governor of @cenbank

“I recall his keen interest in education and our close coordination when, as CBN DepGov, I influenced a corporate social responsibility investment of N1 billion by the Bank in building infrastructure for Anambra State University in Igbariam (Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University).