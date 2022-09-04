From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Obi-Datti campaign organization has dismissed insinuations that Labour Party’s (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and and Vice Presidential candidate Datti Ahmed disobeyed a section of the electoral act by seeking funds abroad.

Obi and his running mate who are currently outside the country interfacing with diaspora supporters have been accused of violating the Electoral Act on election funding by a support group affiliated to the Tinubu-Shettima, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential ticket.

The group went ahead to call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to disqualify the the duo.

Reacting to this in a statement at the weekend, the Obi-Datti media team insisted that Obi and his Vice had traveled abroad for a tour and not to raise funds.

“Obi’s successful trip abroad which is ostensibly to sensitize and carry along Nigerians aboard on his upcoming agenda of rebuilding the country is open and transparent and not a fund raising. But we know why its discomforting some people, because they cannot meet Nigerians in diaspora knowing that they contributed to their leaving the country in the first place.

“We have always said it umpteenth times that their own understanding of structure is the abundance of looted funds in their kitty that they plan to deploy on hungry Nigerian voters during the election to sway their votes.

They know nobody has the kind of stolen funds they have and are always uncomfortable at anything suggesting to them that their opponents could match them. Obi did not go to beg for money but to sell himself and his mission to Nigerians outside the shores who are critical stakeholders in the Nigeria project.

“Since June 2022 that they deployed a lump of their loots to get the ticket of their party, the nation’s currency crashed and still battling for breath. And since then they have been mopping up foreign currencies ahead of the election to buy voters.

“The Media office therefore needs to educate them that Obi and his Running mate are knowledgeable duo who know the law and operates within it and who became what they are financially, politically and socially doing legitimate businesses. They have no bullion van history of questionable wealth and are ready and willing to be scrutinized.

“Just as Obi and Dotti backgrounds and antecedents are verifiable so also is their source of income before and now are unambiguous and auditable.” The statement said.

The team wondered why candidates who have been tagged “structureless” are now the headache of the ruling party, adding that such actions from the opposition could only be driven by frustration and envy.

“All of a sudden, the structure-less and social media candidates are now the headache of the ruling party that they now had to fabricate and imagine things they want the electoral Commission to act on.

Obi and Dotti, reached where they are today in this 2023 journey giving no ‘shishi’ to anybody, because they are investing on the suffering Nigerians impoverished by the greedy leaders of the past who diverted public funds to their private and family pockets.

“We understand their predicament, the dearth of contents from their principal, the lack of what to market, using the ample opportunity provided by the campaigns and the resort to searching blindly for reasons to disqualify the people’s only hope for a new and better Nigeria.

“Suddenly, they are beginning to realize that the social media giant, the structure-less and inconsequential candidates, are in the heart of the people who are convinced by their pragmatic messages. In frustration and envy they are now desperately looking for all crooked ways to stop them.

Finally, we like to advise all those in this school of thought that the old order that kept us down as a nation will still work, to read the writing on the wall and know that their time is up and that Nigerians are ready and determined to take back their county now.

Always remain Obidient and focused for a new Nigeria.” It stated.