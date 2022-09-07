from Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Barely 24 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman ,professor Mahmood Yakubu released the figure of voters the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Atiku Abubakar,All Progressives Congress (APC) Ahmed Tinubu and the Labour Party(LP) Peter Obi would be canvassing for their votes,State chairman of LP in Imo State,Ambrose Onyekwere has boasted that Obi will have 30 million out of the 84 million registered voters.

According to Onyekwere who spoke to Daily Sun on Wednesday on the figure released by INEC,during the stakeholders validation meeting in Abuja yesterday expressed optism that with the soaring profile of his candidate and the support he is getting from the diaspora,he may even exceed his target.

Also, he pointed out that majority of his votes will come from the youths who he said are one the focus of his aspiration.

He said “Anything can happen,but if I may say ,We are going to have 30 million votes out of the 84 million,the other candidates can share the rest among themselves.

” We are expecting the youths to vote massively for our candidate,that’s the focus of his campaign, he is very passionate about the youths,everybody is important and that is why he has everybody in his manifesto” Onyekwere.