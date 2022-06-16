The Media Adviser to Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, Valentine Obienyem, has stated that his principal did not respond to comments made about him by the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka.

Earlier reports had said that Mbaka had described Obi as a ‘stingy man’ which drew the attention of social media users who knocked the cleric for his statement.

In a statement made available to our correspondent on Thursday, Obienyem said Obi did not respond to the cleric’s comment and will not issue any statement concerning such matter in the future.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to Mr Peter Obi as his reply to Fr. Ejike Mbaka.

“We wish to state for the record that Mr Peter Obi did not and is not planning to issue any reply.

“We advise that any medium trying to publish such an unsigned letter should clarify its authenticity from Mr Obi’s Media Office.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .