Former governor of Anambra State and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, has said the painful stories and challenges of 2020 would be conquered in 2021 with devotion and hardwork.

Obi said going by socio-economic review of economic indices all over the world, 2021 would be challenging, considering the fact that countries around the world were still recovering from the harsh economic realities resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic, especially Nigeria. .

“Nigeria found itself in many unpleasant positions in the year 2020. Nigeria overtook India as the country with highest under-five mortality rates. Nigeria now has the highest prevalence of drug abuse in the world. We were named the most stressful country in the world, with a life expectancy ratio of 55 years. Nigeria is, today, ranked the most terrorised country in Africa and third in the world.

“A recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) report shows that Nigeria’s economy will shrink further by 4.3 per cent, pushing over 11 million more Nigerians into poverty. This when added to the already 98 million people living in poverty in Nigeria, will leave more than half of the population living in poverty, a dangerous situation for any nation,” Obi said.

Obi said Nigerians must see 2021 as a year of correcting mistakes of the past and contributing to building a better nation.