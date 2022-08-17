From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Anambra State governor and Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has intensified the lobby of members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Daily Sun gathered that Obi met with Wike and some of his supporters on Monday in Port Harcourt.

The Labour Party candidate had previously met separately with Wike, Ikpeazu, Mimiko and some other members of the group in his ongoing consultation in furtherance of his presidential bid.

A photo shoot, apparently taken at the end of the meeting, showed Obi, Wike, as well Governors Okezie Ikpeazu and Samuel Ortom of Abia and Benue states respectively. Others who featured in the photograph include former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke; former governor of Ondo State, Segun Mimiko, former governor of Gombe, Ibrahim Dakwanmbo.

Also in the photo were the former Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, PDP national vice chairman, South South, Dan Orbih and a former member of the House of Representatives, Nnenna Ukeje.

The picture, which was shared by Mimiko in his verified Twitter handle @Segunmimiko, has been generating diverse reactions within the party.