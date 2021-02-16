Rising Nigerian singer/songwriter OBI Xtra kicks off his 2021 with a brand new single dubbed “Baby Yo”. The smooth melodic Afrobeats tune comes together with catchy lyrics that sees the singer seeking to find love and it’s just perfect for the month of love. Released a couple of days ago in commemoration of Valentine’s Day.

Born Obinna Nwankwo in the south eastern part of Nigeria but currently based in Columbus Ohio, OBI Xtra is a singer, songwriter and rapper who has worked with the likes of Nigerian rappers Yung6ix & WAGA G and has also written songs for some other artists.

OBI is currently working on his debut EP scheduled to drop Summer 2021. Even though the title of the EP is still undecided the singer plans to work with other prominent Nigerian musicians on the project and hopes to make a breakthrough with it.

“Baby Yo” is already enjoying airplay on radio across the country and is available for streaming on all digital platforms.