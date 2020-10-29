Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, and Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 13, Danmallam Mohammed, have vowed to track down the killers of the Divisional Police Officer of Osumenyi police division and others during the EndSARS protests.

They also said that some other persons who participated in the burning of various police stations in the state and destruction of both government and private property would not go unpunished.

Obiano and Mohammed separately toured all facilities destroyed by hoodlums in various parts of the state to ascertain the level of destruction.

Mohammed expressed sadness over the killings and destruction of police property and vowed that criminals who perpetrated the dastardly act would be fished out and prosecuted.

He, however, commended the people of the state for their support and encouragement, saying their assistance had been useful in the containment of crimes and all forms of criminalities in the state.