Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

It was another round of tributes to the late former Vice President of Nigeria, Dr. Alex Ekwueme as the family held a one-year memorial service at his country home, Oko, in Anambra State.

The memorial service which held at St John the Divine Church, Oko, brought together dignitaries from various backgrounds, politicians, business moguls, diplomats, religious leaders, traditional rulers and top government functionaries.

Leading the dignitaries were former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku.

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, said Ekwueme was a man that had lofty vision for Igbo and Nigeria.

Also at the service were the Chairman, Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council and Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred, Nnaemeka Achebe; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Anambra South Senatorial District, Chief Chris Uba, and former PDP governorship candidate in the state, Mr Oseloka Obaze.

Governor Obiano who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, also described the late former Nigerian number two citizen as a detribalized person.

He said: “Ekwueme remains one of the greatest Igbo men that lived. He had a lofty vision for Nigeria and was a very detribalised. Nigerians will continue to cherish the legacies he left behind.”

In his sermon, the Anglican Bishop of Ihiala Diocese, Rt. Rev. Prof Israel Okoye, extolled the virtues of Ekwueme, describing them as very rare among today’s politicians.

He said: “This was a man who was certified by a competent court as having left government poorer that he was when he joined it. Look at his house, a very modest one; he was the kind of man who didn’t ask who you were before admitting you into his parlour.

“He played very mature politics, not what we see politicians do today. Ekwueme will not die because he lives in our heart, and it shall remain so.”