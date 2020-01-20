Romanus Okoye

Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, has applauded the member representing Anambra West Local Government Area in the House of Assembly, Sir Patrick Obalum-Ekwealor, for distributing thousands of exercise books, pen, pencils and other educational materials to pupils and students.

Obiano who applauding the legislature during the 2020 Edition of the Anambra West Students Back To School Programme held in Umueze Anam, assured that his administration would continue partner the legislator to sustain the programme in the local government.

Udoba-Ekwealor said that as a member of the transition committee of the local government, he had promised to provide educational materials to the constituents. He said the donation would be done annually and that the target was to ease the challenges faced by parents in supporting their wards.

Governor Obiano, who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Tertiary Education, Dr. Gloria Oguguo, said his administration had invested enormous resources in uplifting the standard of education in the state, especially in schools located in disadvantaged local government areas, like Anambra West. He also said the state had increased remunerations for teachers working in the local governments.