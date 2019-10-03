Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha and Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has unfolded plans to commence aggressive road construction and reconstruction projects with the onset of the dry season.

Obiano stated this during a visit to St. Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, Awka.

The governor promised to give the state a facelift immediately the rain subsided assuring that plans had been concluded to rehabilitate all the deplorable roads in the state.

He also said about 87 waste management contractors had been contracted to resolve the challenges associated with waste disposal. He said an agency had been inaugurated to coordinate the exercise.

Obiano said improper disposal of wastes had led to a crisis in drainage infrastructure, noting the trend was responsible for damages on some roads in the state.

Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor who spoke at the event tasked Nigerian leaders to show commitment to resolving the socioeconomic problems in the country.

Meanwhile, former Director General of Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON), Dr. Ikem Odumodu, has advocated the creation of three industrial zones in Anambra state .

Odumodu who spoke in Amawbia during the new yam festival said the industrial zones would create massive employment, reverse youth migration, and create a new middle class.