Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has commenced work on the dual-carriageway to the international cargo airport and promised speedy completion of the airport project.

The 4.8-kilometre dual carriage is between Awkuzu and Umunya axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

Obiano, during his inspection of the project, assured that the road would be completed with state-of-the-art infrastructure.

According to him, “we have three roads leading into the airport – Nsugbe-Umueri axis when coming from Onitsha and another from Nteje-Umueri axis for those within Nteje, Umueri and Aguleri axis.

“We have Awkuzu-Umunya axis, which was supposed to be the major highway into the airport. We are committed to ensuring that all these roads are completed with the best road infrastructure; we will finish it by the grace of God.

“All these are geared toward ensuring that we do not have traffic congestion on the airport road and also to make it easily accessible to the people of the state and Nigerians in general,” the governor said.

The Governor also promised to embark on more sophisticated facilities on major roads in the state.

The coordinating contractor handling the project, Mr Jonny Nasa, assured that the work would be delivered under 10 months once they were mobilised.

The Commissioner for Works, Mr Marcel Ifejiofor, commended the construction company handling the project for their efforts at achieving great physical structures within the short time of the award of the contract, saying that 4.8Km and 2.5Km have been cleared and asphalted.