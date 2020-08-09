Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Eze Uzu 111 of Awka kingdowm, Obi Dr Austin Ndigwe has condemned what he described as the intimidation of traditional rulers in Anambra state by the Obiano administration noting that the monarchs should enjoy liberty of choices too.

Speaking in Awka yesterday while reacting to the reported barring of some traditional rulers from seeing President Buhari in Aso Rock on Friday, Uzu Awka said the current administration in Anambra plans to make traditional rulers puppets who can be remote controlled to do its bidding at all times.

He said that contrary to media reports that alluded that he was part of the Abuja trip and also described him as “barely literate”, he has been in Awka all through while his educational credentials are all in the public domain for all who care to see.

The Monarch also said that as the electioneering process for the next Anambra governor gets underway, anyone aspiring to the seat of governor must dialogue with Awka people who have hosted the state capital since creation but continues to suffer neglect from successive administrations in the state.

“I’m the substantive traditional ruler of Awka and I’m angry that Awka is not being developed. I want my people to be part and parcel of government. To stop begging for appointments, admissions and employment because we host the capital of Anambra state.

“I have offices and houses in Abuja but it is nobody’s business to monitor my movement. You’ve seen me in Awka now and just finished attending to three major activities of my people. My pedigree in public service is there. I’ve been two times elected local government chairman, served Ngige and Mbadinuju as special advisers and later served as Commissioner in another state.

“You can’t tell me that I have to write a letter if i want to go to Abuja for medical check-up or visit somebody in my personal capacity. Nobody can restrict our movement and it is an abomination to treat traditional rulers in such manner” he said.