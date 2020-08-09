Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Eze Uzu III of Awka Kingdom, Obi Dr Austin Ndigwe has condemned what he described as the intimidation of traditional rulers in Anambra State by the Governor Willie Obiano administration noting that the monarchs should enjoy liberty of choice too.

Speaking in Awka yesterday while reacting to the reported barring of some traditional rulers from seeing President Buhari in Aso Rock on Friday, Uzu Awka said the current administration in Anambra plans to make traditional rulers puppets who can be remote controlled to do its bidding at all times.

He said that contrary to media reports that alluded that he was part of the Abuja trip and also described him as “barely literate”, he has been in Awka all through while his educational credentials are all in the public domain for all who care to see.

The monarch also said that as the electioneering process for the next Anambra governor gets underway, anyone aspiring to the seat of governor must dialogue with Awka people who have hosted the state capital since creation but continue to suffer neglect from successive administrations in the state.