David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Concerned stakeholders in Anambra South Senatorial District have implored Governor Willie Obiano not to yield to pressure to choose his successor outside Anambra South in 2021.

Gaius Ezeh, chairman of Equity Movement Turn by Turn, a pressure group comprising seven local government of Anambra South, after a general meeting at Igbo-Ukwu, Aguata Council Area, said Governor Obiano or any other person or group of persons from Anambra North and Central must not be allowed to choose who becomes governor outside Anambra South.

Ezeh, at a press briefing alongside Dan Ejianya, secretary; Rev Emma Emenike, vice chairman; Chief Norbert Udoye, patron, said the group took the stand to dissuade contestants from outside Anambra South in the interest of peace and stability of the state.

He said Anambra South stakeholders had started in good time to canvass support and warned crisis lovers not to thwart their aspiration.

“The greatest legacy of Mr Peter Obi is the zoning system. No patroit can contemplate disrupting it for whatsoever reason because it addresses virtually all our political needs in this State,” he said.

“In 2021, Anambra North would have completed its eight-year tenure; it would be unreasonable for the zone to hand over to itself and start a fresh four-year term.”