From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Anambra State Government has denied online reports alleging that Governor Willie Obiano and his Chief of Staff, Primus Odili, have been infected with COVID-19 through Mrs Odili who recently returned from the US after the yuletide.

The Special Adviser to the Governor and Media aide to the Chief of Staff, Mr Chike Okoli, in a statement issued in Awka on Thursday described such reports as not on false but the height of mischief obviously driven by envy and jealousy.

Clarifying the true position of things, Okoli said there was no coronavirus scare at the government house, Awka as Governor Obiano has been performing his duties excellently without any sign of ill health while Primus, the Chief of Staff and his wife are also hale and hearty even as the wife has safely gone back to the United States.

He said that such false reports are targeted at pulling down the Chief of Staff.

‘This is certainly the season of trash and cheap blackmail against perceived opponents, with the majority of them not worthy of any response. However, the recent viral post that there has been a coronavirus scare in government house is not only infantile but the height of mischief, obviously driven by envy and jealousy.

‘For the record, there’s no such scare in government house; least of all, it’s being triggered by the wife of the CoS. The Governor is 100% fine and going about his administrative duties diligently while observing the World Health Organisation recommended wearing of face mask, sanitizing and social distancing.

‘The post is, therefore, part of the evil machinations of those, who, for reasons best known to them, are envious and jealous of the young man, Primus, his track records and his wife, whose only offence is that she visits her husband from time to time from America.

‘Primus is a self-made man who had had a very successful stint abroad long before accepting to come and serve his people here. He has been successfully and meritoriously doing his job to the satisfaction of his principal, the governor. It has always been the case and will remain the case. Primus is a jolly good fellow who focuses on his job and doesn’t look for anyone’s trouble.

‘It is, therefore, strange that he’s become the target of those looking for cheap publicity and who are envious of his achievements. The field is open and wide enough for anyone to play his game without overlapping into another’s part of the pitch. The recent viral post, though infantile, is nevertheless in bad faith; thus this response. The people are wiser and know when something is done to spite others. This latest kite, as others before it, will simply not fly,’ the statement noted.