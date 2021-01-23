From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Governor Willie Obiano’s administration has been commended for holding successful town union elections in 45 communities out of 50 in recent times.

National Coordinator, APGA Media Warriors, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe who gave the commendation yesterday in Awka said considering government deserves a pat on the back for this feat considering the caliber of personalities and stakeholders in various communities in Anambra.

Obigwe frowned at the activities of some disgruntled opposition elements in the state who he said had created the wrong impression over the social media, that there is crisis in over 80 communities of Anambra State owing to government interference in town union elections.

Setting the records straight, Obigwe disclosed that government conducted election in 50 communities and not 80 as alleged in the media.

He said that elections were successful and leaders emerged in the 45 communities while the remaining five communities that had issues of botched election was caused by some desperate agents in the communities who wanted to manipulate the process by doctoring the voters register to enable them smuggle in strangers that would have voted.

While exonerating the government for any culpability in the inconclusive election in the five communities, he said the constitution of the affected communities and the laws of Anambra State empowered government to constitute a Caretaker Committee that will oversee the affairs of the communities if their elections ended in violence.

He said government had to fix caretaker committees in the affected communities so that peace would reign.

“The Ministry of Local government and Chieftaincy matters in conjunction with the office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Chieftaincy matters did a perfect job and I say a big kudos to them.

“What actually happened was that the disgruntled opposition elements hatched an evil plot to use undemocratic means to hijack some Anambra communities in the just concluded town Union election.

“Nipping of such evil plot in the bud provoked them to the extent that they resorted to misinformation of the general public and engaging in politically motivated blackmail by creating the wrong impression of crisis in 80 communities of Anambra State.

“Thumbs up to Governor Obiano’s administration for ensuring that there is peace in all the 179 communities of our beloved State” he said.