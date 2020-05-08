Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The federal government, on Friday, donated some relief materials to the Anambra State government for onward distribution to the indigent people and low income earners in the state as part of measures to cushion the harsh economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The relief materials were 50kg bags of rice numbering 1,800 and 2,400 cartons of tomatoes. Also, 600 cartons of vegetable oil, according to the apex government, would also be delivered to the state soonest.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who presented the food items on behalf of the federal government, said that President Muhammadu Buhari directed that the relief materials should be given to the state.

The minister who was represented by the Deputy Director, Humanitarian Affairs Department in the ministry, Mr Charles Anaelo, while fielding questions from newsmen said that the state government had assured that the items would get to the needy and the vulnerable.

“We have handed over 1,800 bags of rice, cartons of tomato paste and vegetable as mentioned earlier. We have gotten the buying of the state government that the palliatives would go to the poorest of the poor and ensure that it goes to only those who are in need”, said the minister.

The state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, represented by his deputy, Dr Nkem Okeke, thanked President Buhari for the donation and for his efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for all the interventions he has been given to the states to support their efforts in fighting this coronavirus. I think this is a situation where the nation needs to come together and fight this virus.

“We are not just fighting the virus; we are also fighting the hunger and poverty it has created. People are in dire need of relief materials of food items for them to be able to support themselves and their families.

“So, we are happy that you are in Anambra. We also thank the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs. This relief material was coming handy. We will make sure that we distribute it to the people that, really, are in need of your support”, Obiano said.