From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The Anambra State Commissioner for Housing, Mr Mike Okonkwo, says that Governor Willie Obiano is committed to delivering quality roads, housing and other infrastructure to the people of the State.

Okonkwo stated this during the N1.747 billion contract signing for the 2nd Phase of Awka Millennium City internal roads between Awka Millennium City Development Company Ltd and Sagez Nig Ltd in Awka, the State capital.

‘This project is very dear; it is the number one precinct in the Awka capital territory. The Governor said that if you’re going to develop this place, it will no longer be business as usual,’ he said.

‘The Governor said that it is an implementation strategy for housing development in Anambra State because the government cannot do it alone. He said that he was going to seek people to come home for his “Aku luo uno” initiative. And in doing so, we have to partner with the private sector in a PPP with the government.’

CEO of Awka Millennium City Development Company Ltd, Mr Chimmy Ogbuebile, said that since the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with the State Government on June 19, 2019, they had made appreciable progress despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic and the economic downturn.

‘If you look around, you will see that work has steadily progressed. We make bold to say that we are on course to achieving the vision of the governor, Chief Willie Obiano, the Anambra State Government and our vision to build a world-class smart city in Awka, comparable to what is obtainable in similar cities in Lagos, Abuja, Europe and America, etc.

‘Our commitment to our subscribers and other stakeholders to deliver the project on time remains unshaken. Even with the challenges I earlier mentioned, we have remained on-site working night and day, producing precast drainage and stockpiling thousands of tonnes of earth materials for the great dry season push.

‘We are about completing 1.9 kilometres of world-class dual carriage roads. We have completed the construction of covered drainages and walkways. The TCN Access Road, AMC Avenue and AMC Boulevard have also all nearly been completed, and in a record time of 3 months.

‘In the next week, we would have completed a total of over 2.34km of dual carriage road at a total investment cost of N1.32 billion. Our continued commitment to providing world-class infrastructure in Awka Millennium City has brought us here today.

‘We are delighted that you all could join us to witness the official contract signing ceremony for the N1.747 billion construction of the 2nd phase of internal roads in the estate totalling 5.81 kilometres. The contract will be delivered in 9 months.

‘I am happy to announce that we have started the N2.7 billion investment in estate utility services, procurement process for water infrastructure equipment, water tanks, treatment plants, pipes and pumps.

‘We are also procuring underground power equipment, cables, substations, transformers, switchgear and other utility infrastructure.

‘We have the approval of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) for a dedicated 32kv line from the Agu Awka Substation for AMC to ensure regular power supply to the estate.

‘All these activities show firm commitment to delivering timely, a world-class estate such as never before seen in the South East of Nigeria,’ Ogbuebile said.