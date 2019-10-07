Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano paid an unscheduled visit to the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor on Sunday to condole with him over the fire incident at his office.

Part of the Bishop’s office was at the weekend gutted by fire which badly affected documents and equipments.

The Governor, who arrived the Bishop’s office in Awka at about 11:45 am, left after a 10-minute private chat with the Bishop.

Speaking to reporters shortly after his departure, Bishop Ezeokafor expressed gratitude to the Governor for his quick response to the incident, describing it as an act worthy of emulation.

Ezeokafor said that the inferno was sparked by a faulty solar inverter. He thanked God that no life or important documents were lost.

“I was surprised to receive a call from the Governor less than an hour after the incident occurred because I didn’t know he was already aware,” he said.

“I was still trying to calm my nerves to get the details because I don’t like working under shock when he insisted he must come to see things himself. His coming here was not just to look at things, but to see what he can do. And I’m sure something is in the pipeline.”

Giving more details about the incident, the Press Secretary to the Bishop, Mr Abuchi Onwumelu, said the inferno occurred at about 5 pm on Saturday but was put out by men of the state Fire Service who responded quickly to an emergency call.

“The fire was caused by electrical fault at the inverters. The building was saved with little damages, including part of the ceiling and the inverters.

“Those present alongside some priests fought the fire with fire extinguishers before the arrival of state Fire Service led by the Director/Chief Fire Officer, Engr. Martin Agbili,” the Bishop’s spokesman said.