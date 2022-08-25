Chief Willie Obiano, the immediate past governor of Anambra, has expressed regrets over the death of Dr Nnamdi Okafor, the Majority Leader in the House of Assembly.

Obiano, in a statement issued by Mr Tony Nezianya, his media aide, extended his condolences to the Anambra government, legislators and people of the state over the death of Okafor.

Okafor, a pharmacist, was the lawmaker representing Awka South 1 Constituency in assembly.

He slumped and died on Tuesday in Johannesburg, South Africa where he was attending a training session organised for members of the Anambra House of Assembly.

Obiano said that out of love for Anambra and Nigeria, the Okafor left a thriving pharmaceutical job in the US to add value to the nation’s political development.

He said Okafor left the US to explore what he could do to uplift his constituency.

“He was an active lawmaker and the Majority Leader in the House who has been contributing to the growth of the legislature and participating in robust debates in the House.

“I condole with Gov. Chukwuma Soludo, Rt. Hon Uche Okafor, the Speaker, members of the House, the people of Awka South 1 Constituency and his immediate family over his demise,” the erstwhile governor said.

Obiano said Okafor was a vocal lawmaker who would be missed in the legislature and by the people of Anambra. (NAN)