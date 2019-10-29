Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Determined to give youth unemployment a serious fight, Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, has approved the establishment of Digital Entrepreneurship Office to serve as centre for ICT development.

Announcing this yesterday, Obiano said the office would nurture and expand technovation as well as serve as a bureau for social mobility in solving youth unemployment using the digital space.

He said the office would also coordinate all social media engagements of his government, ranging from popularisation of the laudable achievements of the government to aggregation of feedback.

“The constructive criticisms on social media will not only enhance the participation of ndi Anambra in governance but also ensure improved service delivery.

“Anambra State is at the forefront of the drive to unleash technology potentials of the people. In line with my vision to create a pool of young people that will dictate the pace in the digital space.

“Viable platforms are being created for ndi Anambra especially digital entrepreneurs and social media nomads to share ideas, explore opportunities and access tools, training and expertise for self development, value reorientation and wealth creation.”

Obiano also announced one of his Media aides, Mr Ifeanyi Aniagoh as the pioneer Director-General of the new Digital Entrepreneurship Office.