Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano has assured people of the state and civil servants that they should vote for All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof Chukwuma Soludo as he will perform more than he has done in office.

Obiano gave this assurance while speaking to the civil servants at the Jerome Udoji secretariat Awka, during the 2021 public service day celebration, saying that his administration has succeeded in paying the civil servants their salaries.

He noted that he has fulfilled all the promises he made to civil servants, assuring them that Soludo, would do more for them, the reason they should vote for APGA on November 6.

According to the governor, “in a few months, my tenure will be over and I will be with you no more. I will miss you, but I will leave you in the capable hands of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo who will do more for you than I did. So, go home and vote for APGA and Soludo”.

The governor however, declared Thursday and Friday as work-free days and asked the workers to use the opportunity to go to their wards to perform the civic responsibility of voting for his successor.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

He urged them to vote for APGA and Soludo who he said would do more for the workers than he did.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .