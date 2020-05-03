Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano has directed that Onitsha Main Market and other 62 markets in the state should be re-opened tomorrow, Monday, for full businesses.

Obiano who announced this during his special broadcast to the state on COVID-19 urged the traders and market leaders to adhere strictly to preventive measures and comply with the standard protocol of COVID-19.

The governor last week held a meeting with market leaders in the state on the best way to re-open. Towards this goal, the government organised a training session for members of the Task Force Team in every market on the handling of Coronavirus issues and the best way to prevent it.

He said that each market must have a COVID-19 team that would have the responsibility of enforcing COVID-19 preventive measures which include compulsory wearing of face masks, provision of running water, hand sanitizers, social distancing, among others.

“In easing our dear state back to normal life, we are hopeful that we have adequately been sensitized on what we must do to protect our lives, the lives of our dear ones and neighbours as well as our communities. We are also optimistic that we shall demonstrate as much commitment in fighting together to protect our state from the corrosive impact of COVID-19 as we did all through the lockdown period,” Obiano said.

He urged the people to comply with the curfew imposed by the Federal Government warning that enforcement would be stiff.