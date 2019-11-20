Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has disbursed over N100m to the victims of the Onitsha Ochanja market fuel tanker inferno that happened on Wednesday October 16, 2019.

Obiano who disbursed the cheque at governor’s lodge Awka said that six people lost their lives, 10 people injured while about 763 people lost their wares, shops and plazas to the fire.

According to the governor six deceased families got the sum of N1m each, 10 injured persons with broken legs got the sum of N500, 000 while other victims got the sum of N100, 000 each.

He said the money was to support them in a little way and not to completely pay for all their loses, appealed to well meaning Nigerians to also support the traders.

He commended the Ochanja fire incident committee headed by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke for the job well done in identifying the victims, saying that the state government would continue to cater for the plight of its citizens.

Meanwhile, Obiano attended the funeral mass for late Mrs. Ifeoma Obi and her son, late master Victor Obi (victims of the fire incident) which was held at St.Joseph’s Catholic Church, Awka-Etiti where he condoled with the family.

Recalled that a tanker ladened with fuel lost control at Upper Iweka fell inside drainage system and spilled its content on the gutter after it exploded caught fire through the gutter and burnt shops, houses and plazas worth billions of Naira.