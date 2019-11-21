Jeff Amechi Agbodo and Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has disbursed over N100 million to victims of the Onitsha Ochanja market fuel tanker inferno of Wednesday, October 16.

Obiano who disbursed the cheque at Governor’s Lodge, Awka, said six people died, 10 injured while about 763 people lost their wares, shops and plazas to the fire.

According to the governor, six deceased families got N1 million each, 10 injured persons with broken legs N500,000 while other victims got N100, 000 each.

He said the money was to support them in a little way and not to completely pay for all their loses and appealed to well meaning Nigerians to also support the traders.

He commended the Ochanja fire incident committee headed by Deputy Governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke, for a job well done in identifying victims, saying government would continue to cater for the plight of its citizens.

Governor Obiano attended the funeral mass for the late Mrs. Ifeoma Obi and her son, Victor Obi at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Awka-Etiti.

A petrol tanker fell and exploded at Upper Iweka burning shops, houses and plazas worth billions of Naira.

Meanwhile, Governor Obiano has directed operatives of various security agencies, including the state vigilante group to carry out massive operations aimed at ridding the state of cultism and drug addiction in this ember months to ensure a hitch free Yuletide season.

Obiano who gave the directive, yesterday in Onitsha, during the launch of the prestigious Agbalanze Cultural Association of Onitsha and remembrance ceremony of members of the association, noted that the high incidents of cultism and drug addiction have become inexplicable that that government has decided to tackle the menace head-long.

Represented by Chief Ikechukwu Ayo Aduba, a retired commissioner of police and the incumbent Chairman of Anambra State Vigilante Supervisory Committee, however, advised parents to ensure that their children or wards did not fall victim when the massive operation to rid the state of social vices and undue violence begins.

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe who unveiled the plaque at Agbalanze Secretariat, commended them for their role in preserving the cultural heritage of Onitsha and charged them to keep the flag flying.

Aduba, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Obiano on Vigilante Matters, commended Governor Obiano for his unrelenting support for grassroots security and promised a crime-free Yuletide.

Aduba, who was among the eight persons selected to represent the state in a weeklong intensive security seminar organised by the Directorate of State Security (DSS) at the National Institute of Security Services (NISS), Abuja, charged his men to be at alert and always collaborate with the police and to shun any illegal action capable of tarnishing the image of AVG.