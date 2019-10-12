Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano yesterday donated 111 vehicles and 79 motorbikes to security agencies in the state.

Obiano who made the donation while launching the second phase of Operation Kpochapu, restated the state’s commitment to wiping out all kinds of crimes in the state. Noting that the equipment were the very best of its kind in the world, Obiano said the security equipment would aid in the quest for a crime free state.

He said, “Today, we are rolling out operation Kpochapu 2 with the most sophisticated equipment in the world. Any criminal who attacks our security operatives vehicle would be wiped out. We are not interested in recycling criminals in the state.”

Stressing that the second phase of the operation Kpochapu would be deadlier than the first one, Obiano warned all the criminals in the state to quit. He said, “I’m warning every criminal in the state to leave as the second phase of Operation Kpochapu is highly sophisticated and can detect criminals in their hideout any where in the state. Immediately you commit crime in the state, our hitech equipment will capture you and e-track you and we will trace and find you where you go.”

Obiano had also announced that installation of CCTV cameras along the streets of Anambra has commenced assuring that the state will sustain its position as the safest in Nigeria.

Responding, the Inspector General of Police, IG Mohammed Adamu who took delivery of the vehicles meant for the police thanked the governor for his gesture.

Adamu called on other state governors to emulate Obiano, and promised that the equipment would be put to good use to ensure that the state remains crime free.