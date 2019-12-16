Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has donated 40 vehicles to the State Fire Service and Anambra Vigilante Group.

While handing over the operational vehicles to their leaders of agencies at Government House Awka charged the Fire Service and Vigilante Group to ensure that they used effectively for the patrol of communities and quick responds to emergencies to ensure the safety and security of the state.

In his rematks, the fire Chief Martins Agbili thanked Governor Obiano for the donation which he said would enhance their job.

Agbili noted that the donation was unprecedented in Anambra state. “This is the first time I am experiencing something like this since I started working in the state fire service”.

He pledged that the service will redouble its effort to ensure the prevention of fire outbreaks and tackling emergencies when it arise.

Also, the Commander, Anambra Vigilante Group, Mr. Okechukwu Aduba, commended Obiano for his commitment for safety and security in the state.

Aduba said that the vigilante group is community based, hence pivotal to the successful security network in the state.

Aduba lauded Obiano for donating operational vehicles to the AVG and promised that the vehicles will be used to patrol the grassroots more effectively to ensure a peaceful festivities as well as a sustainable security network in the state.