Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, yesterday, handed over 40 operational vehicles to the Anambra Vigilante Group and the state fire service outfit.

This came barely two months after the governor donated about 111 vehicles and 71 motorcycles to the security agencies in the state during the launch of the second phase of Operation Kpochapu in October 11.

Obiano, while handing of the vehicles to the two outfits, told them to make maximum use of the vehicles to the benefit of Ndi Anambra especially now that dry season has set in and Christmas and New Year periods were very close.

Commander of Anambra Vigilante Group, CP Okechukwu Aduba (retd), thanked the governor for making the vehicles available to the security unit. He lauded his commitment to the issues of security of lives and properties in the state and promised to work more hard with his men to ensure that the state remains safe.

The state Chief Fire Officer, Martin Agbili, thanked Obiano for his keen interest in the safety of the people especially as it concerns fire desires.