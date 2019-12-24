Romanus Okoye

Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano and the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, have applauded the member representing Anambra East/West federal constituency, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe, for living up to the expectations of his constituents who voted for him.

The duo and others gave the commendations during a thanksgiving Mass to mark Chief Obidigwe’s first constituency briefing, enlarged stakeholders meeting and empowerment held at Saint Joseph’s Pro-Catholic Cathedral Aguleri, Anambra State.

Governor Obiano said that Obidigwe had justified his election with quality representation of his constituency at the National Assembly, adding that gratitude leads to beatitudes while the quantum of beatitudes one has determines his or her altitude in life.

The Governor said that his administration places a high premium on youth welfare and Operation Kpochapu II, which will deals with anyone who engages in criminal acts in the state. He advised youths to avoid drug abuse and criminal acts.

In his speech, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, represented by the member representing Onitsha North and South federal constituency, Lady Linda Ikpeazu, commended Ndi Anambra East and West for their support to Chief Obidigwe during the National Assembly election. According to him, Obidigwe has been an active member and had contributed so much, both in the House of Representatives and in his constituency, despite being a first timer.

The Auxiliary Bishop of Onitsha Archdiocese, Most Reverend Dennis Isizor, said it was joyful when one remembers what the Lord has done and shows gratitude.

“The church helps those in leadership positions to seek God’s face, look into their performance and ensure they relate well with the electorate as well as ensure they work as expected,” he said.

The member representing Idemmili North in the state House of Assembly, Mr Ifeanyi Chiekwu, rated Chief Obidigwe high in terms of quality representation, kind heartedness and accommodating spirit, praying that he be strengthened to do more.

The state commissioners for Transport, Dr Christian Mmadubuko, and Commissioner for Women Affairs Lady Ndidi Mezue said it was important to send someone that could represent well, speak for the people and carry everyone along, and advised Obidigwe not to relent in his efforts.

The celebrant, Chief Obidigwe, said that his representation was for all and that he would do everything to offer the dividends of democracy by continuing to sponsor bills that would develop the area, as he called for their total support.

Other dignitaries at the event included the Speaker of the Anambra House of Assembly, Uche Okafor; the traditional ruler of Aguleri, Eze Michael Idigo, and Enugwu Aguleri monarch Eze Chukwuemka Eri, as well as the traditional ruler of Umueje, in Ayamelu council, Igwe Elias Nneli, members of the national and state assemblies, APGA faithful, priests from various Christian denominations and reverend sisters.