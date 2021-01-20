From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has accused the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, of poor performance in office, saying the governor has failed in his responsibilities to the people.

The minister, while referencing the state of Primary Healthcare Centres and roads, said Obiano has run down the state with his abysmal performance.

Ngige, who spoke in his Alor country home, Idemili South Local Government Area, said the last positive actions on the hospitals and health centres in the state were taken by him while he was governor and that Obiano has abandoned the clinics to rot.

The minister, who was angry about the dilapidated state of a health centre in his hometown, said: “It is heartbreaking that this health centre is in this horrible state.”

Ngige lamented that many roads in the state were dilapidated and the few tarred by the governor had been washed away because they were poorly done.

“They cannot tar roads. The few they tarred had been washed away by floods. What Anambra people are riding on today are my roads built about 17 years ago.

“We built this structure (pointing to a hospital building) when I was the chairman of our people in Lagos in 1985/6. This one (pointing to another structure) I built it when I was in the Senate.

“The other one, I built it when I was governor. So, many developmental projects I want to bring to this place, they stopped it just because we have little misunderstand- ing in our community.

“Even the one we brought, they couldn’t take care of it. Look at that building; it has been abandoned to rot.

“Obiano should wake up to his responsibilities. When I was here (as governor), I know what I was doing. To- day, they are not doing them,” he said.

Reacting, the governor dismissed Ngige, saying his administration has performed wonderfully well. He said Ngige was making political statement because the state would soon be going to the poll to elect his successor.

Obiano, who spoke through his Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba, said Anambra had recorded many firsts in the health sector and constructed many quality roads across the state.

“Anambra State has won more laurels than Lagos State for our performance in primary healthcare delivery. We have never gone beyond the second position. It is either first or second,” Obiano said.