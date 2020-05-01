Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

National Coordinator, APGA Media Warriors, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe yesterday commended Governor Willie Obiano for remaining focused in his priorities for the people of Anambra despite distractions from the opposition.

Reacting to the statement credited to the publicity secretary of the APC in Anambra State, Okelo Madukaife where the party alleged that Obiano has abandoned his constitutional responsibilities to chase money over the coronavirus issue, Obigwe said Anambra APC is obviously wallowing in their self inflicted political misfortune.

He described the attempt by the APC leadership in Anambra State to politicise an unfortunate COVID-19 pandemic wrecking havoc in the whole world as an evidential proof that they don’t mean well for the state.

“Anybody that is truthful to himself will commend Governor Obiano’s proactive measures in this trying times because his proactive measures is yielding fruitful results for Anambra people.

“If not for his proactive measures, the story would have been different in our State. It is not by accident that Anambra state recorded only one index case of the dreaded Coronavirus and our Governor lived up to the expectation of the people by arresting the situation and ensuring that the case was well managed for the benefit of the victim and the state in general.

Governor Obiano is a man whose words are his bond, what he says he will do is what he will do” he said.

Obigwe noted that since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Obiano has not rested rather he is working hard to ensure that the virus doesn’t wreck the magnitude of havoc being witnessed globally in the state and the resultant effects of his commendable efforts is that Anambra has no more fresh recorded case presently.

He chided APC in Anambra State for veering off the present challenge of COVID-19 to accuse the Governor of abandoning development projects noting that Governor Obiano has not reneged on his promises since various projects in the state are still ongoing even now.