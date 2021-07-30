From Obinna Odogwu, Awka and Aloysius Attah, Mokwugwo Solomon

Leaders of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State have described the insinuations that the state governor, Chef Willie Obiano, has abandoned their governorship candidate, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, as untrue.

Soludo, a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, emerged as the candidate of the party in a parallel primary poll. Another parallel poll produced Chief Chukwuma Umeoji, a National Assembly member for Aguata Federal Constituency.

Also, one of the three factional National Chairmen of the party, Chief Edozie Njoku, was equally elected as the governorship candidate of the party. Although Njoku hails from Imo State, he said that some relevant laws of the country permit him to contest the Anambra poll.

Ever since the trio emerged as candidates, there have been a series of legal fireworks over who is the authentic standard bearer of the party.

Interestingly, Umeoji at the moment enjoys the recognition of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) having secured an order from Jigawa State High Court and also from Imo State directing the commission to publish his name as the candidate of APGA.

Publicity secretary of the party in the state, Anthony Ifeanya, a lawyer, in a chat with Daily Sun said that regardless of the challenges in the party, Obiano has not abandoned the erudite professor.

“Obiano is not silent on the issues in APGA. We were with him on Wednesday at the Umueri airport and he told us that the next governor of Anambra State is Chukwuma Soludo by God’s grace; that whatever that is happening now is a mere distraction.

“He is not silent on APGA issues. We are not worried because we know that he is not sleeping over it. Some people may be worried but we are not worried. We, the insiders, know that he is doing something about it”, he said.

A chieftain of the party and Soludo’s strong supporter, Dr Michael Omenugha, on his part, said that he was not worried over Obiano’s alleged silence on the party’s imbroglio.

“He needs to look properly into what is happening in the party as the leader of APGA. So, if there is a crisis and they have not brought the problems of the party to his table, what do you expect him to say?” he queried.

Omenugha, who doubles as the Chief Medical Director of MOOM Hospital, Nnobi, told Daily Sun that Governor Obiano was only acting as a father.

