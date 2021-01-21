From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has fired back at the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, describing him as the worst governor and senator the state has ever produced since its creation.

Obiano, while replying the minister’s criticisms of his about seven-year-old administration, said that the minister was not fit or qualified to speak when former governors are talking given his near empty performance in office.

Ngige had accused Obiano of poor performance, saying that the governor failed in his responsibilities to the people. He referenced the state of Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) and roads in the state, saying that Obiano had run down the state with his abysmal performance.

The minister, who was angry about the dilapidated state of a health centre in his hometown, Alor in Idemili South Local Government Area, said:“It is heartbreaking that this health centre is in this horrible state.”

He further lamented that many roads in the state were dilapidated and that even the few tarred by Obiano had been washed away by flood because they were poorly done.

“They can’t tar roads. The few they tarred had been washed away by floods. What Anambra people are riding on today are my roads built about 17 years ago,” Ngige said.

But the governor, in a statement, yesterday, by his Chief Press Secretary, James Eze, made available to Daily Sun, described Ngige as “a bigger failure” and “a spineless leader” who could not even manage the state’s security situation while he reigned.

Obiano reminded Ngige that the rate of insecurity in the state such as kidnapping, armed robbery and others during his time as governor was so high that he himself was kidnapped even as a sitting governor.

“Tell him (Ngige) that he was a bigger failure; a spineless leader who could not protect himself; the only governor in history to have been kidnapped in the fullness of his glory. If he knew shame, he would not talk when ex-governors are talking”, Obiano fired back.