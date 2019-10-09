Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano has imported state-of-art security gadgets in his bid to totally wipe out crimes and criminal elements in the state.

Consequently, the Governor will tomorrow launch the second phase of Operation Kpochapu (Operation Wipe out Crime) with the inauguration of super smart closed-circuit cameras (CCTVs) in three cities of the state.

Also as part of the launch of the second round of Operation Kpochapu, the state government said it has procured 109 vehicles and equipped them with state of the art electronic devices to work in unison with the super smart gadgets.

Governor Obiano had hinted on Tuesday at the PPROs workshop that the CCTVs would be installed in Awka, Nnewi and Onitsha, while it would be installed in other cities of the state later.

Explaining more on the second round of Operation Kpochapu, the State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C.Don Adinuba, expressed the state government’s commitment to using advanced technology to protect lives and property of the people.

He said, “Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has decided to fight crime with the latest technology anywhere in the world. The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu Abubakar, will personally lead the commissioning of the Anambra State’s technology-driven security initiative, the Smart City project.”

He further said that the Smart City Security Project was inspired by the Governor’s visit to Massachusetts, United States, in October, 2018, where he was struck by, among other things, the sophisticated surveillance cameras from Industrial Video and Control, developed in conjunction with researchers at the Cambridge Innovation Centre and other research centres in Massachusetts.

He said, “Though the advanced surveillance cameras from Industrial Video and Control are not yet in some American cities and even states, Governor Obiano felt that they should be installed in Anambra State so that it will remain Nigeria’s safest state and as a result attract considerable investments.

“To operate effectively for 24 hours daily, these gadgets require electricity which unfortunately is not always available in Nigeria. The governor consequently opted for the solar-powered type.

“As part of the launch of the second round of Operation Kpochapu, 109 vehicles have been procured and equipped with state of the art electronic devices to work in unison with the super smart gadgets.

“All the pickups in the fleet, 49 of them, are from Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company, Nnewi, Anambra State. Select police officers have in the last two months been undergoing training on how to operate the sophisticated CCTVs and the equipment in the new 109 vehicles.”