Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has inaugurated members of the state Development Plan Committee that would articulate and design a 50-year development blueprint for the state.

The committee, headed by the erstwhile governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, is also to craft a vision and mission statements for the state, identify specific sectors of focus, and as well, design the development frameworks of the state.

Inaugurating the committee at Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia, Governor Obiano, added that the task of the committee includes, crafting the Anambra Vision 2070 Development Plan that would also touch on security of the state. He also tasked them to determine critical milestones and success factors in their plans, charging them, however, to do a thorough job, which Ndi Anambra would be proud of.

Also speaking, the Secretary to the state government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, told the members of the committee that they were carefully selected based on their track records and therefore would give the job their best.

He identified the areas of reference to include defining the mission and vision statements, identifying specific sectors of focus, creation of broad objectives for the sectors, development of programmes and strategies, and categorising them into short, medium and long-term frameworks.

He said that the work, when concluded, would assist subsequent administrations in the state in its development drive. While thanking the governor for giving them the opportunity to serve, Prof. Soludo pledged to give the job their best.