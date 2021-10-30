From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Governor Willie Obiano yesterday inaugurated the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri, in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

That inauguration, according to him, marked the commencement of commercial flight operations in the airport.

The governor, who said that the airport has been rated one of the bests in Africa, revealed that the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has issued him relevant certificates approving flight operations in the airport.

“The Federal Government has also approved some airlines for this airport and they include Air Peace, United Nigeria Airline, Dawa Air, Anap Jets, and Ibom Air.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

“For them to operate here, they have to set up their counter/desks here in the terminal building and other facilities to ensure that their customers are comfortable”, Obiano said, apparently to explain why no commercial flight came to the airport during the inauguration.

The governor also revealed that more airlines would be approved to operate in the international airport.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works in the state, Mr Marcel Ifejiofor, explained that everything needed for the smooth running of the airport had been put in place.

He said that since the test-running of the airport a few months ago, a total of seven aircraft have landed on the international airport.

He explained that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Metrological Agency (NiMet) and other relevant Federal Government agencies have certified the airport ready for commercial flights, both local and international.

The commissioner commended Obiano for keeping his promise of completing the airport project in record time, saying that when it becomes fully operational, it would add value to the state’s economy.

He noted that every needed facility in the airport has been installed, adding that they’re all working efficiently; even as he revealed that the car park in the airport could take 750 cars at once.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .