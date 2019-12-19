Governor Willie Obiano is to commission the Awka Millennium City as part of efforts to boost socio-economic infrastructure in Anambra State.

A statement by the Group Chairman of M-P Infrastructure Limited, Dr. Clem Nwogbo, described the Awka Millennium City as a Public Private Partnership (PPP) project which the governor would launch today.

Nwogbo said the project is designed as a large-scale residential neighbourhood which would house commercial, schools, leisure and entertainment centers, parks and playgrounds.

“We are not building a billionaire city as some have alleged. This is why in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), we are committed to dedicating 25 per cent of the 100 hectares to building a five-bedroom, four-bedroom, terrace and detached homes and housing stock for anyone interested to subscribe as well as offer it for sale to other subscribers and Ndi Anambra people.

“The Millennium City has built all roads networks that lead to the estate with standard materials that is in conformity with global standards. We have also built drainage, paving, sewage systems, fibre optics, regular power supply, street lights, estate maintenance, landscaping for families to relax and play and as well as providing adequate security with CCTV surveillance and access control underground cables, water treatment, sidewalks for jogging, sporting facilities, among others. The city is located within the 3-Arms zone will house the new offices and residencies of members of the executive, judiciary and legislative arms of government. While many have dubbed this zone the new Awka, ” he stated

He said the city comes with a simplified payment plan that is affordable for people who want to own a house in Awka that will be well serviced, while still maintaining or keeping their village homes.