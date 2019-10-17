Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Barely five days after the Anambra State government launched the second phase of Operation Kpochapu, security aides of Governor Willie Obiano, have asked armed robbers, kidnappers and other criminal elements to leave the state or meet their Waterloo.

The quit notice came just as he disclosed that no fewer than 25 civilians and 20 police officers have undergone training on maintenance of the smart city security equipment launched last Friday.

Giving the orders at a press conference at the Government House, Awka, Special Adviser to the Governor on Security and Strategy, Chief Chikodi Anara, said they had raided Onitsha and other areas of criminals, stressing that the criminals should either leave the state or repent from their sins as no part of the state would hide them anymore.

He disclosed that all those involved in the killing of ex-lawmaker and President General of Nimo community, Chief Anthony Igboka, had been apprehended.

“All those involved in the killing of the ex-lawmaker have been rounded up. They are all in the police net, waiting for prosecution. None is spared.”

Anara added that it had become impossible for anyone to commit any offence in the state and go scot-free because of what he described as Obiano’s commitment to protect lives and property of the people of the state.

On the super smart closed circuit cameras (CCTVs) and training of personnel, Special Adviser to Governor on Creative Security, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Ben Chiobi (retd) said they initially targeted 100 civilians to man the control room before it was reduced to 25 after extensive and thorough vetting.

Noting that the training would be extended to other security agencies to guarantee steady security manpower, Chiobi said: “We intend to extend the training to other security elements in the state so we won’t run out of manpower if we have any reason to carry out operations in riverine areas.”

“To avoid vandalism, we decided to put them in trailers so we can move them, and in such occasions, they will be properly manned by armed policemen to keep bandits away.

“We should expect teething challenges because we are not copying from anywhere. I’m sure other states will eventually come to learn from us.

“They are free to come as our doors are open to share information. After all, Anambra can only be safe if other neighbouring states are safe and by extension the entire country.”

Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Primus Odili, said the governor would continue to prioritise security as no meaningful development could take place without adequate security of life and property.