Governor of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano has issued the final warning to rapists and other sex offenders in the state vehemently threatening that anybody found guilty of sexual crimes would face the full wrath of the law.

Governor Obiano spoke through the Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue, during the fifth edition of ‘Meet the Media’, an interactive exposé of the achievements of the Obiano administration, organized by the Governor’s media team in Awka.

Reacting to questions from the team, Lady Mezue confirmed that the Anambra State government under Gov Obiano has taken a firm position against rapists and sexual offenders in the state.

She also disclosed that the Obiano administration had set up the Anambra State Child Right Implementation Committee, ANSCRIC, to enforce the law against molestation, sexual violation of any kind and rape of any Anambra child especially the girl child.

Describing rape as a social vice and infernal pandemic of sorts, the Commissioner decried the rising cases of the unholy act. She however, clarified that the number of reported rape cases in the state appeared to be increasing because of the level of awareness created by the state government which has encouraged and emboldened victims to come forward with their stories.