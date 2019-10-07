Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano has laid the foundation for Alor General Hospital in Idemili South Local Government Area with a promise to continue encouraging Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects.

Obiano, represented by Commissioner for Health, Dr. Vincent Okpala, commended Alor community for the initiative and promised to equip the hospital to function maximally once it is completed.

He said the government was committed to affordable and effective health care and that the introduction of the health insurance scheme, was part of efforts to provide affordable medical care for citizens.

Chairman Caretaker Committee, Alor Peoples Convention, Okey Elosiuba, said that the hospital project is another bold step by Obiano’s administration to upgrade and standardize medical facilities in rural communities.

Elosiuba, said the project will enable Alor community access better medical facility, thereby improving quality of life.

Traditional ruler of Alor, Igwe Mac Anthony Okonkwo, commended the governor for his investments in health sector.

He assured the community would support policies and programmess of the Obiano’s administration.