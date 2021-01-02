From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has pardoned the three remaining traditional rulers who were among the 13 monarchs he suspended for visiting President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja with international oil tycoon, Prince Arthur Eze.

The three monarchs are: Igwe Kelly Nkeli of Igbariam ancient kingdom, Igwe Emeka Ilouno of Ifitedunu community and Igwe Peter Uyanwa of Ukwulu community.

Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Greg Obi, in a statement, said that the governor ordered the immediate lifting of their suspension as his New Year gift to the embattled monarchs.

“The governor, in a New Year day act of magnanimity, has decided to lift the suspension of the three remaining traditional rulers effective immediately in exercise of the powers bestowed on him under the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Law of 2007 as amended”, the statement partly read.