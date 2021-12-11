From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum, Evang Chinedu Obigwe, has accused a former governor of the state of being behind the recent story of Governor Willie Obiano being placed on the EFCC watch list.

Obigwe in a statement in Awka said the investigation has revealed that the referred story did not emanate from EFCC but was written rather by a chief propagandist of the former governor and sponsored for publication in the media.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He said that even till now; EFCC has not issued any official statement on the matter or confirmed if they actually wrote a letter to the Comptroller General of Immigration to place Governor Obiano on their watch list.

He said those mentioning Anambra Airport as part of Obiano’s reported problem with EFCC were beating about the bush because Governor Obiano used meticulous planning to ensure the completion of the project within two years without borrowing money.

He said that, if need be, Governor Obiano will give a proper account of his stewardship as Anambra Governor to the satisfaction of Ndi Anambra and his numerous fans.

“Governor Obiano is a man that has the type of good heart kids are blessed with and that is why those hatching an evil plot against him are wasting their time because he is covered with the Divine Grace I will continue saying that Governor Obiano is not afraid of EFCC probe because I know very well that he does not have any skeleton in his cupboard.

“He will finish strong as Anambra Governor and happily hand over on March 17, 2022, to Soludo his preferred successor that clinched a well-deserved victory in the November 6th governorship election.

“As for me and other fans of Governor Obiano, we are waiting for an official reaction from EFCC Chairman or the anti graft agency spokesman to confirm the veracity of the claim that they placed Governor Obiano on their watch list. Outside their official response, other stories flying in the media against Governor Obiano are mere hearsay,” he said.

He said the Anambra people will remain eternally grateful to Obiano for justifying the confidence reposed on him and for giving them a worthy successor that has all it takes to not only consolidate on his achievements but surpass them.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .