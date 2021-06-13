By Peter Anosike

Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano and the National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA),Ozonkpu Victor Ike Oye, would be the special guests at the Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Grand Alliance Unification and Award ceremony taking place on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

The historic event would hold under the distinguished chairmanship of Nze Chikwendu Uzoma. Chairman of the organizing committee, Hon. Cyril Azuka Ukwu, told Sunday Sun that the purpose of the event is to build a formidable APGA in Lagos State and also appreciate those who have worked tirelessly for the progress of the party.

While noting the potentials of APGA in Lagos State, he said unification of the members would mark the beginning of harnessing and repositioning the party to make it competitive in the state.