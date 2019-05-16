Okey Sampson, Aba

Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Jerry Obasi, has said Anambra State has accused Governor Willie Obiano and National Chairman, Victor Oye, of plot to destroy the party.

Obasi accused the Anambra State governor of hijacking the party and planning to impose Oye as national chairman for a second term, even when majority of APGA members wanted a new chairman as a result of the dwindling fortunes of the party.

The APGA chieftain also accused Obiano of frustrating efforts to reform APGA and sack the Oye-led executive of APGA, stressing that this had led to most members of the party staying away from the party’s activities.

“Obiano and Oye are the problems of APGA. They want APGA dead to serve the interest of their masters, who don’t wish Ndigbo well. As a result of Obiano and Oye’s inept leadership, APGA has been losing membership in the South East, which is its strongest support base.

“They have hoarded forms for the ward, local government area, state congresses and national convention from party members, who don’t support their illegal activities.

“I’m an aspirant to the national chairmanship position. I have visited the national secretariat, there are no forms. They are being hoarded by Oye and Obiano. They only want their loyalists to win to complete the burial of APGA,” he said.

He said it was unfortunate that problem in APGA has degenerated to the extent that attendance to NEC meeting is now by invitation, stressing that statutory members of NEC and BoT like Chief Victor Umeh and Dim Ojukwu’s widow, Bianca were not invited.

Obasi, former Ebonyi State chairman of APGA, urged members of the party to rise and rescue the party from what he described as Oye’s visionless administration.