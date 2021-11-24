From Fred Itua, Abuja and Obinna, Odogwu, Awka

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has placed the outgoing Governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano, on a watchlist.

In a letter to the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) dated November 15, 2021, the EFCC requested the Service to place the governor on watchlist and inform it anytime he is travelling out of the country from any of the international airports and other points of entry and exit.

EFCC spokesperson could not be reached to speak on the issue. Daily Sun however gathered that the governor will have to answer questions on fund mismanagement while in office.

It is not clear why the anti-graft agency placed the governor on watchlist. Sources said the move is an indication that the agency may have been discreetly investigating the governor and possibly have intelligence that he plans to escape after he hands over power to his successor, Professor Charles Soludo.

When contacted, Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C. Don Adinuba, queried: “Does the report look credible to you? The governor has been in the United States for the past 12 days.”

Told that the report had been published online by credible news channels, he said: “My answer is that the governor has been out of the country for the past 12 days. And that raises questions about the credibility of the report. When one medium writes something, the rest will copy it.”

Asked if the governor’s overseas travel stops the EFCC or any other federal government agency from doing its job, he retorted: “This question does not make sense.”

“You have given me a report and I told you that the governor is already abroad. And you are asking me if… What do you want me to answer?”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .